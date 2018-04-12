NSE to migrate Access Bank, Lafarge Africa, UBA, Seplat to Premium Board - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NSE to migrate Access Bank, Lafarge Africa, UBA, Seplat to Premium Board – Vanguard
Vanguard
NSE to migrate Access Bank, Lafarge Africa, UBA, Seplat to Premium Board
Vanguard
Lagos – The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday announced plans to migrate Access Bank, Lafarge Africa, Seplat and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc to its Premium Board.).push({});. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Premium Board is …
