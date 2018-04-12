NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday — Nigeria Today

NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said trading in the stock of Nigeria’s biggest energy company, Oando, will resume on Thursday, without any further impediment. The NSE made the clarification on its website following the confusion during trading today, when the suspension of trading in Oando’s shares was lifted in the morning, only to be embargoed later […]

The post NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

