 NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said trading in the stock of Nigeria’s biggest energy company, Oando, will resume on Thursday, without  any further impediment. The NSE made the clarification on its website following the confusion during trading today, when the suspension of trading in Oando’s shares was lifted in the morning, only to be embargoed later […]

The post NSE: Trading in Oando shares resumes fully Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.