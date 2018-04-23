NSE's Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking - The Tide — Nigeria Today

NSE’s Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking – The Tide

THISDAY Newspapers

NSE's Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking
The Tide
The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with marginal drop of 0.15 per cent. The Tide source reports that the market capitalisation shed N22 billion or 0.15 per cent to close N14.742 trillion compared with …
