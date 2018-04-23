 NSE's Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking - The Tide — Nigeria Today
NSE's Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking – The Tide

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Business


THISDAY Newspapers

NSE's Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking
The Tide
The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with marginal drop of 0.15 per cent. The Tide source reports that the market capitalisation shed N22 billion or 0.15 per cent to close N14.742 trillion compared with
Market Trading Value Rises 105% as Investors Stake N30bnTHISDAY Newspapers
NSE RoundUp! Nigerian equities buck global uptrend with N41bn lossRipples Nigeria
Watch out for these stocks during this week's trading sessionNairametrics

