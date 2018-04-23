NSSF fights for Hazina Plaza building in Mombasa - The Standard — Nigeria Today

NSSF fights for Hazina Plaza building in Mombasa – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
NSSF fights for Hazina Plaza building in Mombasa
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: A legal battle is brewing over the National Social Security's (NSSF) plan to repossess the imposing Hazina Plaza at the heart of Mombasa island from a private firm it leased it to four years ago. On Sunday, the tenants in the 13-storey …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!