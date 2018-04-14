NTTF Presidency not in my Agenda-Toriola — Nigeria Today

NTTF Presidency not in my Agenda-Toriola

If there is one thing that is completely off the scale of preference of Nigeria’s Table Tennis veteran, Segun Toriola, it is becoming the President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

Toriola who led Team Nigeria table tennis team to Silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia which ends Sunday, maintained that his priority remains to see Nigeria holding her own in the game and more Nigerians proving their mettle, noting that there are millions and one ways he can inspire others without necessarily being the President of the Federation.

“I am doing my bit and my desire is to always see Nigeria doing well and up and coming athletes measuring up. It does not mean that I have to be the president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) to contribute to the development of the game, I don’t think about that now , it is not in my agenda,” he submitted.

Toriola who described Nigeria athletes as self-made opined that Nigeria would have become the nation to beat in sports if the country had imbibed the culture of training and monitoring her athletes like it is done in other countries, noting that most athletes who excel for Nigeria train themselves and achieve through personal efforts.

“We have the potentials to do better that we are doing in sports, but we don’t train our athletes, most of them train own their and achieve through personal efforts, it is not like that in most countries. They have budget for the sports Federations and take training of athletes seriously and there is no way you can be the best without proper training,” he said

The four-time All Africa Games Gold medalists who bared his mind while assessing the effort of Team Nigeria in Australia, challenged up and coming players and those who have found something to appreciate in what he has contributed to the game so far, to embrace hard work, ensure that they have a good coach and be ready make sacrifice.

“The younger ones must be ready to make sacrifice, must work very hard and we require a good coach be patient and ready to learn,” he added.

The post NTTF Presidency not in my Agenda-Toriola appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

