NUC to introduce anti-corruption studies in varsities — Nigeria Today

NUC to introduce anti-corruption studies in varsities

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The National Universities Commission has drafted the curriculum of a course in Cyber Security and Forensic Science which will be taught in universities. The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said this in Abuja on Tuesday during a visit to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu. The […]

