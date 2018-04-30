 Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement
The Guardian
Israeli prime minister claims 'new and conclusive proof' shows Iran hid nuclear weapons, though evidence had been seen by UN watchdog. Oliver Holmes in Jerusalem and Julian Borger in Washington. Mon 30 Apr 2018 14.43 EDT First published on Mon 30 Apr
Israel says Iran hid nuclear arms programmeBBC News
Netanyahu: Iran Nuclear Deal Is Based on Lies – Here's the ProofHaaretz
Oil prices jump after Netanyahu announcement; stocks dipReuters
NBCNews.com –The Atlantic –CNBC –Wall Street Journal
all 325 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.