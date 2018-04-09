Nuclear scientists at CERN discover color of antimatter, hope to learn much more — Nigeria Today

Nuclear scientists at CERN discover color of antimatter, hope to learn much more
For the first time in history, researchers at CERN have been able to examine the spectral structure of an antimatter antihydrogen atom in full glorious color. Here’s why that matters.
The post Nuclear scientists at CERN discover color of antimatter, hope to learn much more appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!