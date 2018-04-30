NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary — Nigeria Today

NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appointed Comrade Adamu Song as its new general secretary, following the retirement of Comrade Joseph Ogbebor, the erstwhile general secretary.

According to a statement signed by Adamson Momoh, assistant general secretary, research and public affairs, Song is a seasoned labour technocrat who, until the latest appointment, was the deputy general secretary (operations and administration).

He was also a former senior assistant general secretary in charge of Kaduna zone before he was moved to Lagos five years ago.

“He will bring his wealth of experience to bear in moving the union to the next level,” the statement read.

Ogbebor retired after 31 years of meritorious service to the union.

Also, Comrade Afolabi Olawale was appointed deputy general secretary (operations). He was, until now, senior assistant general secretary/head of Warri zone. Other appointments are Comrades Anthony Chukwu, Otite Precious Onohwohwo, Adamson Momoh, Christopher Akpede were promoted to the position of principal assistant general secretaries.

The post NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

