Nurse arrested for helping pregnant girls sell their babies in Rivers — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A nurse has been arrested in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State for facilitating the sales of babies delivered by pregnant girls in her custody The woman identified as Kelechi Okamgba, 37, was accused of preying on these pregnant girls by housing them till delivery and facilitating the sale of their babies, Saturday Sun reports.

