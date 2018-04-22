Nurses scandal reveals new govt's smart authoritarianism - The Zimbabwe Standard — Nigeria Today

Nurses scandal reveals new govt’s smart authoritarianism – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Nurses scandal reveals new govt's smart authoritarianism
The Zimbabwe Standard
When Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga dramatically “expelled” striking nurses last Tuesday, the responses from different quarters were somewhat predictable. Understandably so. Because the move was made by a former general, the knee-jerk reaction was …
Striking Zim nurses tell VP Chiwenga to 'go hang' – report
Dismissed nurses panic, end strike
Zimbabwean nurses continue strike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!