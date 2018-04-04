 Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence
THISDAY Newspapers
Renowned constitutional lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, threw his weight behind the call by a former defence minister, General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd), for Nigerians to defend themselves against the marauding Fulani herdsmen who have killed
Danjuma only re-echoed section 33 of the constitution on self-defence – NwabuezeNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.