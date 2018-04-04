Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence
Renowned constitutional lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, threw his weight behind the call by a former defence minister, General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd), for Nigerians to defend themselves against the marauding Fulani herdsmen who have killed …
Danjuma only re-echoed section 33 of the constitution on self-defence – Nwabueze
