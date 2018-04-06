Nwankwo Kanu: My presidential ambition is 'April Fools' joke - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Nwankwo Kanu: My presidential ambition is ‘April Fools’ joke – TODAY.NG
|
Nwankwo Kanu: My presidential ambition is 'April Fools' joke
TODAY.NG
A former Arsenal star, Kanu Nwankwo, has denied reports that he was planning on running for Nigeria's presidency in 2019. The former footballer said the article published on Goal website was an 'April Fools' article. Goal had in the article written …
