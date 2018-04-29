 Nwodo: PDP condemns arson, demands investigation — Nigeria Today
Nwodo: PDP condemns arson, demands investigation

Posted on Apr 29, 2018

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday condemned the attack at the country home of Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Nnia John Nwodo.

It described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous and wicked and called on security agencies to unravel the identities of the masked characters behind the dastardly act.

“All our security agencies must swing into action and arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

“Our nation cannot afford another form of criminality in view of the psychological trauma Nigerians are going through with bloodletting and killings in many states of the federation,” read a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The post Nwodo: PDP condemns arson, demands investigation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

