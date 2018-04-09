 Nwodo reacts to his suspension by Ohanaeze youth, women wings — Nigeria Today
Nwodo reacts to his suspension by Ohanaeze youth, women wings

Posted on Apr 9, 2018

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has disowned a purported leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Wing. Nwodo was reacting to the alleged “suspension” slammed on him, by the youth wing, during the weekend. Yesterday, Nwodo said the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation had no leadership for now and so, could […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

