Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up
Vanguard
Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up
Former Green Eagles captain, Henry Nwosu, ex-Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Chiejiene and Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa are among retired stars confirmed for a one-day one day symposium and free medical check-up for former internationals and sports …
