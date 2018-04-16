Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up — Nigeria Today

Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up

Former Green Eagles captain, Henry Nwosu, ex-Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Chiejiene and Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa are among retired stars confirmed for a one-day one day symposium and free medical check-up for former internationals and sports stakeholders at the Media Centre of the Teslim Balogun Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday).

The programme, which is put together by Nigeria Athletic Masters (NAM) and the Lagos State Sports Commission, is themed: ‘Health and Wellness for 50 years and above’.

President of the NAM, Gloria Obajimi stated that the theme of the event is a response to the death recorded in the sector in recent times. She also said that most retired athletes need guidance on how to live healthy after their active years.

According to Obajimi, the participants are expected to arrive at by 9am and the medical check up (blood pressure and sugar level) will be carried out by Lagos State Sports Medicine Association, while the lecture will commence at 10.30am.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are Dr Rafiu Ladipo of the Nigeria Supporters Club, Lawrence Adegbeingbe and Mary Akikuowo (nee Akinyemi).

The Lecturers are Nutritionist, Dr Chima from LUTH; Dr Lucy Clegg Director, School of Post Graduate Studies, Psychiatric hospital, Yaba to talk about Depression and Fitness presentation will be done by by Enefiok Udo-Obong, Sydney Olympics 4×400m Gold medallist.

The post Nwosu, Ajunwa for Athletics Masters wellness talk, check up appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

