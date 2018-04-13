Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has nominated Dr. Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, to deputize him. Dr. Karugu's name has already been forwarded to the Nyeri County Assembly for vetting and once approved she will be Kahiga's Deputy for the rest of his term. The …
Kenya: Nyeri Governor Kahiga Appoints Carol Karugu His Deputy
Little known facts about Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, the newly nominated Nyeri County Deputy Governor
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!