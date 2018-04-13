 NYSC Corps member gets surprise proposal from boyfriend on her passing out parade (Photos) — Nigeria Today
NYSC Corps member gets surprise proposal from boyfriend on her passing out parade (Photos)

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So yesterday was the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Batch A 2017/2018 Corps members. A young man who had probably been eager to see his woman complete her NYSC programme proposed to his woman during her POP in Kaduna.

The seemingly surprised lady reportedly said YES to his proposal. We are safe to say that the lady got a discharge certificate and a ring. Congratulations to them!!!

See photos below…

