NYSC Corps member gets surprise proposal from boyfriend on her passing out parade (Photos) — Nigeria Today

NYSC Corps member gets surprise proposal from boyfriend on her passing out parade (Photos)

So yesterday was the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Batch A 2017/2018 Corps members. A young man who had probably been eager to see his woman complete her NYSC programme proposed to his woman during her POP in Kaduna.

The seemingly surprised lady reportedly said YES to his proposal. We are safe to say that the lady got a discharge certificate and a ring. Congratulations to them!!!

See photos below…

Source – Misspetite

The post NYSC Corps member gets surprise proposal from boyfriend on her passing out parade (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

