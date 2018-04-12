NYSC extends service year of 10 corps member — Nigeria Today

NYSC extends service year of 10 corps member

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun has extended the service of 10 of the 2,086 outgoing corps members of 2017 batch A, stream I. Mr Emmanuel Attah, the NYSC Coordinator in the state made this known on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of corps members at the permanent orientation camp in Ede. […]

NYSC extends service year of 10 corps member

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

