NYSC: Mixed race Nigerian lady says “Nigeria has a high number of graduates who lack basic common sense” — Nigeria Today

NYSC: Mixed race Nigerian lady says “Nigeria has a high number of graduates who lack basic common sense”

Mixed race Nigerian lady

Claudia Diers Ayodele was among the thousands of Corps members who finalized the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme on Thursday.

The mixed race lady who couldn’t wait to remove her ‘horrible government uniform‘ after the Passing out Parade (POP) took to Instagram to share her experience during the programme.

She wrote:

So I passed out today.

But no, you won’t see me wearing that horrible government uniform and posing with my certificate. I literally changed less than 10 minutes after getting my certificate

A brief recap

Honestly the last 11 months were not a joke.

I don’t know how many times I wanted to literally quit NYSC but I kept reminding myself why I actually started

Why? Because you just never know when Nigerians want to make your life miserable in the future. On the positive note, I learnt a lot about the way of life in this country

Got to experience going to a state without an airport in its near vicinity. Got to experience what it’s like to be in the deepest jungle bush where even google maps imaging cannot capture the road.

Got to experience how deeply ingrained corruption and indiscipline is in Nigerians from young to old. Got to experience how simple queueing, is not possible… Over and over again

Respect rarely exists. Humility rarely exists. Shame equally rarely exists. Self-Interest exists. Before anyone gets hurt by this finding, honestly there’s a big difference between poor and middle class not to talk of upper class.

They say Nigeria has a high number of graduates, I say Nigeria has a high number of graduates who were not taught quality education and lack basic common sense.

They say the problem with Nigeria is it’s old leaders, I say Nigeria faces an even bigger problem when the young already show traits of the older generation clinging on to power.

For the first time I got to fully interact with Nigerians from all walks of life and it has been a truly humbling experience. I am grateful to those who pushed me to do NYSC because now I know up until a year ago, I lived in a bubble when it came to ‘knowing’ my country.

