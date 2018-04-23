NYSC promises empowerment to curb unemployment — Nigeria Today

NYSC promises empowerment to curb unemployment

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra on Monday promised a bouquet of training and empowerment activities to new Corps members toward curbing the challenges of unemployment in the country.

The NYSC Coordinator, Mr Ebenezer Olawale, made the assertion during the induction of the Corps members at the NYSC temporary orientation site, Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Our reporter confirmed that no fewer than 2,127 Corps members were sworn-in for the 2018 Batch A Orientation programme, including 1, 038 males and 1, 089 females.

He said that officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission, NAFDAC, Bank of Industry, CBN-NYSC Foundation and other agencies would teach them business and registration to enable them develop their entrepreneurial abilities.

“In view of the concerted efforts of the Federal Government to reduce the rate of unemployment among our graduate youths, much emphasis is placed on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development with more time allotted to increasing the number of self-reliant youths,’’ he said.

He also urged them to imbibe the core values of the scheme, including patriotism, teamwork, integrity, efficiency and commitment which they would be taught while in camp.

Olawale restated the call on Gov. Willie Obiano to complete the permanent site of the orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu to enhance the welfare of Corps members.

He thanked the Anglican Diocese for their magnanimity in allowing them to use their present facility.

On his part, Obiano promised that Anambra would continue to provide enabling environment for youths to maximise their potential.

Obiano, who was represented by Mr Bonaventure Enemali, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, while declaring the camp open, urged them to contribute to the greatness of Anambra by surpassing their predecessors.

NAN

