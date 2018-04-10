NYT tweet about Buhari’s re-election tears Nigerians apart — Nigeria Today

NYT tweet about Buhari’s re-election tears Nigerians apart

A tweet by the New York Times concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s Monday announcement of his re-election bid, has pitted Nigerians against one another. The tweet, put up at 6:40am American time, criticised some Nigerians who felt that the Western media doesn’t see any positive thing to report about Africa in general and Nigeria in particular. […]

The post NYT tweet about Buhari’s re-election tears Nigerians apart appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

