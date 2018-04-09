Oakley’s latest cycling sunglasses promise to cut down on the fog — Nigeria Today

Oakley’s latest cycling sunglasses promise to cut down on the fog
Featuring Oakley’s Prizm lenses and an innovative new venting system, the Field Jacket and Flight Jacket cycling sunglasses help riders to see better out on the road, remaining safer in the process.
