 Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Oando PLC share price has reportedly risen by 26 per cent, following the removal of a technical suspension placed on the company’s shares on October 23, 2017. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced free trading of Oando shares following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 12. Share price has experienced […]

Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.