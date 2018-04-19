 OAU exposes identity of sex-for-marks student — Nigeria Today
OAU exposes identity of sex-for-marks student

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, on Thursday revealed that one Monica Osagie, was the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal. Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of OAU, said Monica Osetobe Osagie was studying for a Masters in Business Administration. He also announced the suspension of Prof. Richard Akindele, the […]

