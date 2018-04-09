OAU Professor Demands Sex from Female Student to Make Her Pass — Nigeria Today

OAU Professor Demands Sex from Female Student to Make Her Pass

A professor from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, has been recorded demanding sex from a student to make her pass. In a phone call made to the professor by the student, the professor asked that the student have sex with him 5 times for him to upgrade her score from 33 to a pass mark. […]

The post OAU Professor Demands Sex from Female Student to Make Her Pass appeared first on BellaNaija

