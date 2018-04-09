OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her – BellaNaija
OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her
A professor from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, has been recorded demanding sex from a student to pass her. In a phone call made to the professor by the student, the professor asked that the student have sex with him 5 …
OAU Lecturer Professor Richard Akindele Involved In Sex Scandal
Top Nigerian University, OAU, enmeshed in sex-for-mark scandal
Popular OAU Professor “Richard Akindele” Involved In s*x-for-Mark Scandal (Audio Listen)
