OAU professor demands to have sex five times to pass female student — Nigeria Today

OAU professor demands to have sex five times to pass female student

A private telephone conversation between one Richard Akindele, a professor of management and accounting at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a female undergraduate has been leaked, TheCable has revealed

In the audio which has gone viral on social media, the lecturer demanded five rounds of sex to award the lady a pass mark in a course she failed.

Although TheCable could not independently verify if the voice is that of Akindele said to be a pastor but it was able to establish that a professor bears that name in OAU.

In the conversation recorded by the female student, the man was heard demanding five rounds of sex.

Having exchanged pleasantries, the lady proceeded to tell the lecturer that she couldn’t speak with him properly the previous day because she was with her boyfriend and she didn’t want him to hear anything.

Listen to audio here

Below is a transcript of their conversation:

Student: Hello sir, Professor Akindele, yesterday you said something but because I was close to my boyfriend I could not say anything. You said you’ve submitted it

Lecturer: I gave you an opportunity and you missed it. Forget about it. You will do it next year.

Student: I was calling to confirm whether you were serious about it.

Lecturer: Me that agreed to do something. I know what I meant. If you don’t trust me, forget about it. If I wouldn’t do it, why should I give you audience in the first place? If I am not interested in doing it, I won’t give you audience in the first instance. The other person has come and I told her straight away because there is nothing I can do to bail that person out and her mark is even better than your own. The person scored 39 while your own is 33. Only two people failed the course so what else do you want me to do. You can see it anytime you come, we are at Moro doing exam, we are doing MBA executive exam. They are just starting. I will finish by 4:30 and maybe 5, I should be in the office. If you are ready, come by 5 Why did you tell me you were on your period the other time.

Student: I was really seeing my period Professor Akindele.

Lecturer: Stop mentioning my name. And now nko?.

Student: I am not on my period now.

Lecturer: Your boyfriend has done it yesterday?

Student: Is it every time that someone will be doing with the boyfriend? Is it every time you do it with your wife?

Lecturer: Yes

Student: It’s a lie, not possible. So what’s the plan now?

Lecturer: Let’s have the first one today and then we will do another one tomorrow. Is our agreement not five times?

Student: Is it B that you want to give me or C? Why would it be five times you will knack me?

Lecturer: That’s what I will do.

Student: Prof, you know what? Let me fail it. I can’t do it five times. For what nah? No worry. Thank you, sir

Lecturer: You are welcome.

