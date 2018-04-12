OAU queries professor over sex-for-mark scandal — Nigeria Today

OAU queries professor over sex-for-mark scandal

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, has queried the professor who was allegedly accused of demanding sex to upgrade a female student’s poor result. The university also appealed to the student to come forward to make a formal complaint against the lecturer. The Public Relations Officer of the OAU, Mr. […]

The post OAU queries professor over sex-for-mark scandal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

