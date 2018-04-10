 OAU responds to Sexual Harassment Allegation against Its Lecturer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OAU responds to Sexual Harassment Allegation against Its Lecturer

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A spokesperson for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife has responded to news making the rounds that one of its lecturers Professor Richard Akindele, a cleric, allegedly demanded for sex to make a female student pass an exam. Speaking to Premium Times, OAU spokesperson Abiodun Olanrewaju said: “The university is aware and we are setting up […]

The post OAU responds to Sexual Harassment Allegation against Its Lecturer appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.