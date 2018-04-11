OAU sets up c’ttee to probe ‘sex for mark’ audio — Nigeria Today

OAU sets up c’ttee to probe ‘sex for mark’ audio

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, has set up a committee to investigate an allegation of sexual harassment against a male lecturer of the institution, Prof. Richard Akindele.

An audio had surfaced online a few days ago, where the lecturer, during a telephone conversation demanded sex from an unknown female student.

According to the conversation between the lecturer, who works with the Accounting Department of the University and the said female student, the lecturer demanded sex five times before he would increase the score of the said student from 33 to pass mark.

We’ll not condone indiscipline — OAU

When contacted for reactions yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olanrewaju, said: “The university is aware and we are setting up machinery to critically look at the issue to determine the veracity otherwise there won’t be a conclusion.

“We have set up a committee to look into the issue. First, we must determine, if the male voice in the recording is actually that of the lecturer. Also the female voice, it must be ascertained that is that of our female student.

“The OAU management will never condone indiscipline. We have a tradition of excellence and we will keep to that. The vice chancellor will also speak on the matter in due course”, Olanrewaju said.

Allegations

Richard Akindele, a Professor at the faculty of Administration, Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, was alleged to have demanded to have sex five times with his student before passing her.

A telephone conversation involving the student has gone viral on social media.

The female student, whose identity is still unknown, called the Professor to inquire about his earlier demand for sex to pass her in the lecturer’s course that she supposedly failed.

He told the student that she would repeat the exam in the next academic session since she had refused to “take the opportunity” he offered her to have sex with him.

“I gave you an opportunity and you missed it,” the Professor told the female student on phone. “Forget about it. You will do it next year.”

The student said she was calling to confirm whether he was serious about having sex with her.

He responded: “Me that agreed to do something. I know what I meant. If you don’t trust me to forget about it. If I wouldn’t do it, why should I give you audience in the first place? If I am not interested in doing it, I won’t give you audience.

“The other person has come and I told her straight away because there is nothing I can do to bail that person out and her mark is even better than your own. The person scored 39 while your own is 33.”

The lecturer then asked her why she told him that she was on her period the day they met and he demanded sex.

Efforts to get the reactions of the lecturer and the female student proved abortive as at the time of going to press.

The post OAU sets up c’ttee to probe ‘sex for mark’ audio appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

