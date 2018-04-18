OAU Suspends Sex-For-Marks Professor Indefinitely — Nigeria Today

OAU Suspends Sex-For-Marks Professor Indefinitely

After a committee meeting, the Obafemi Awolowo University management has suspended now famed Sex-For-Marks professor, one Prof. Akindele who was allegedly recorded during a telephone conversation where he demanded for sex from a female student in his department.

A committee member told reporters in Osogbo on Wednesday. According to the source, the committee was set up by the university to probe the matter and to authenticate the veracity of the telephone conversation where the lecturer demanded to have sex with the student five times before he would upgrade her mark from 33 to a pass mark.

In the now viral leaked telephone conversation, the female student, who was a post graduate student doing her Masters in Business Administration initiated a call and asked the Prof. about their earlier discussion on the matter.

“The committee recommended the indefinite suspension of the professor pending the time the final report will be ready. The committee established a prima facie case against the professor. But note that this is the interim report of the committee. The committee invited the professor and the female student. We identified the student and invited her but she did not appear. Only the professor honoured our invitation. I don’t want to tell you what he said on the telephone.” The source said.

The committee member said the lady was an MBA regular student and added that the final report would be submmitted after the lady might have appeared.

The post OAU Suspends Sex-For-Marks Professor Indefinitely appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

