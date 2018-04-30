Obama failed us in the fight against Terrorism - Presidency — Nigeria Today

Obama failed us in the fight against Terrorism – Presidency

The Presidency yesterday disclosed that former President of the United States of America, Mr Barrack Obama did not fully support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

Senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this while speaking with journalists at Blair House, Washington DC, on Sunday.

Recall that the Obama administration gave $35 million worth of military and defence support services to Chad, Niger and Mali but excluded Nigeria over alleged human rights abuse.

According to Shehu, the relationship between Nigeria and United State has significantly improved since Donald Trump took over.

“For the President personally, it is equally important that of all of the heads of state we have in the country, that he of all of them has come forward to meet President Donald Trump he said.

“But it is important to know that beyond the symbolism of the visit, there are important matters affecting both countries that will be placed on the table when the two Presidents meet.

‘’We have the understanding that the two delegations have their agenda clearly spelt out and there will be interest and focus on the matter of security and safety, focus on trade and investment and focus on democratic development in our country.

“It is important that cooperation between the two countries have manifestly increased under the Trump’s presidency. If you recall sometime back, the President had reason to openly complained that we are not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period.

‘’It will seem that quite dramatically and interestingly, a lot of the obstacles are being removed under the Trump’s presidency and doors are being opened and we are receiving far more support than most people had expected.” he added.

