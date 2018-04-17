Obama Foundation Fellowship announces 20 inaugural Fellows — Nigeria Today

Obama Foundation Fellowship announces 20 inaugural Fellows

The Obama Foundation in 2017 launched the Obama Foundation Fellowship, with an aim to support “civic innovators” around the world. People from all over the world “at a ‘tipping point’ stage in their careers” were asked to apply to become fellows. The successful applicants have been announced – 20 people representing 11 countries. The 2018 […]

The post Obama Foundation Fellowship announces 20 inaugural Fellows appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

