Obama to deliver 2018 Mandela lecture - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

 Obama to deliver 2018 Mandela lecture
Obama to deliver 2018 Mandela lecture – Mail & Guardian

Mail & Guardian

Obama to deliver 2018 Mandela lecture
Mail & Guardian
Former United States president Barack Obama has been named the speaker of the 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has announced. The annual lecture will this year be held on July 17, the day before what would have been Mandela's
