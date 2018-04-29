Obama was happy that Nigeria kicked out the Looter King – Buhari's aide — Nigeria Today

Obama was happy that Nigeria kicked out the Looter King – Buhari’s aide

Social Media aide to president Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie says Former United States president, was happy that Nigeria kicked out the “Looter King” and was happy for the good work Buhari is doing.

In a statement on Sunday, she said Nigeria will not have a president who cannot travel to America.

Read statement:

WE WON’T HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO CAN’T GO TO AMERICA.

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVES WASHINGTON DC AHEAD OF HIS WORKING VISIT .

President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.

President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America’s President Donald Trump.

Here he arrives and is received by Nigerians who are obviously happy to see their hard-working leader.

Nigerians will not have a President who cannot go to America, the home of the United Nations. There are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. We can’t afford to have a President they can’t meet. God forbid.

