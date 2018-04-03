Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture — Nigeria Today

Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture
Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s drive in sustaining and upholding indigenous cultures, traditions and norms of Lagos State. Obanikoro who served as a Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
