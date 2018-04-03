 Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s drive in sustaining and upholding indigenous cultures, traditions and norms of Lagos State. Obanikoro who served as a Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.