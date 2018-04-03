Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture — Nigeria Today

Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture

Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s drive in sustaining and upholding indigenous cultures, traditions and norms of Lagos State. Obanikoro who served as a Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Obanikoro Commends Gov. Ambode For Sustaining Indigenous Culture appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

