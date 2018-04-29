Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has called the attention of the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida are Angels mwhen compared to President Muhammadu Buhari. Ganduje had recently declared that Kano state will drag Buhari to court if he refuses to seek for a second […]

Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

