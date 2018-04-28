 Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Ceremony. — Nigeria Today
Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Ceremony.

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Ceremony. The Lagos State University 22nd Convocation Ceremony is To Be Chaired By the former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo. LASUs Spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins,  made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN’) on Friday, adding that the arrangements  for 2016/2017 Convocation, which is scheduled for May 23 …

