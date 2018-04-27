Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is to chair the 22nd Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) as the institution plans students’ graduation for May 23 and May 24. The university’s Spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. Martins said that arrangements for 2016/2017 Convocation were […]

The post Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

