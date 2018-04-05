Obasanjo to ICAN: you’ll incur govt’s displeasure with planned index — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo to ICAN: you’ll incur govt’s displeasure with planned index

THERE appear to be no break in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s unceasing attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Obasanjo yesterday warned the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) that it risks incurring the “displeasure of the authorities” with its planned assessment of public finance in Nigeria through “accountability index”.

Obasanjo said God knows what to do concerning those desirous of “running the country aground” with their “impunity”.

He spoke yesterday in Abeokuta when ICAN President Isma’la Zakari visited him.

Zakari, who was in the Ogun State capital, ahead of the investiture of Atilade Bolarinwa as the 15th chairman of ICAN, Abeokuta District, told the ex-President that the institute would publish its first accountability index report in September.

Obasanjo, who threw his weight behind the plan, declared that Nigeria must be sanitised with right leadership and good governance mechanisms.

He noted that the step, if taken conscientiously and with neutrality, could earn the accounting body an international acceptance.

The former president, however, warned that it would elicit the displeasure of “Nigerian authorities” at home.

Obasanjo said: “We don’t even look at ourselves and that is the unfortunate thing. We should look at ourselves and say yes, where did we go wrong? And have the humility to say wherever we have gone wrong, we are ready to make amends.

“We go on with impunity upon impunity as if we have created ourselves and we have created the country. My prayer is that those who try to run this country aground with impunity, we leave them in the hands of God and God in His infinite mercies knows what to do.

“We cannot go on with impunity and think that it will all be well. So, your idea about accountability index must be welcome by all men and women of goodwill in this country.

“If you can do it, it will serve a very useful purpose. But I must also warn you: if you are succeeding in that, if you will do it conscientiously, neutrally and it will have the acceptance internationally, you will incur the displeasure of the authorities in Nigeria. Because you will step on toes and once you start stepping on toes, you know what that means.”

Zakari said the accountability index was launched last year as part of ICAN’s efforts to encourage accountability, improve quality of governance and compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 as well as tackling corruption in all tiers of governments by engaging professionals in public sector.

The post Obasanjo to ICAN: you’ll incur govt’s displeasure with planned index appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

