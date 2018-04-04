 Obasanjo Under Attack Over 2019 Comments — Nigeria Today
Obasanjo Under Attack Over 2019 Comments

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday came under attack for imploring Nigerians not to vote President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election. Obasanjo had on Monday implored Nigerians not to vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC) in the 2019 general polls. Speaking when he received a youth group in […]

