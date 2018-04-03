Obaseki Appoints New Acting Rector For Edo Institute — Nigeria Today

Obaseki Appoints New Acting Rector For Edo Institute
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed Prof. Abiodun Falodun, as the acting Rector of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen. The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin on Tuesday. Obaseki said that the appointment of Prof. Falodun was […]
The post Obaseki Appoints New Acting Rector For Edo Institute appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!