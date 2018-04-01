Obaseki charges companies on impactful CRS projects — Nigeria Today

Obaseki charges companies on impactful CRS projects

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on companies in Edo State to ensure that their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects impact on the lives of Edo people, noting that improvement of livelihoods should be at the heart of such projects.

Obaseki said this when he commissioned a block of six classrooms and two offices constructed by Nigerian Breweries Plc. in the Oba of Benin’s Palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, Obaseki lauded the Nigerian Breweries for its CSR initiatives in the education sector, noting, “This laudable project is in line with the vision of this administration’s reforms in education sector. Education is the pivot to social and economic development. We will remain committed to improving the sector with focus on basic education in the state.”

Obaseki added, “Other corporate organisations should build on similar initiatives to support governments in contributing to infrastructural development.”

Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for constructing the classrooms.

Represented by the Esere of Benin Kingdom, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, Oba Ewuare II, said, “The Palace appreciates the gesture of the Nigerian Breweries for the effort in reclaiming parts of the school building which was dilapidated.”

He said this would not have been possible without the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki, noting, “We appreciate the governor for creating a conducive atmosphere for the company to contribute to the development of the educational sector in the state.”

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut-Bel, represented by Odigie Ojiefoh, said the project is part of the initiative of the company to assist governments to address the infrastructural challenges in the educational sector, adding, “This is part of our commitment to the development of education in Nigeria. The company identifies with the efforts of the Obaseki led-administration to improve the quality of learning in the state.”

Principal, Oba Palace School, Mr. Sampson Onaiwu, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Breweries, noting, “This will go a long way to improve teaching and learning in the school.”

