Obaseki lauds Oshiomhole at 66 — Nigeria Today

Obaseki lauds Oshiomhole at 66

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the immediate past governor of the state clocks 66 years on April 4.

In a statement, Obaseki praised Comrade Oshiomhole for his accomplishment as a former Governor and labour leader, noting, “We celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings to your illustrious career as a labour leader, and as the immediate past formidable, progressive governor of our dear state.”

He added, “Your leadership prowess has ushered in a new chapter in our quest for development and we celebrate your unforgettable contributions to advancing our march to modernisation.”

According to him, Oshiomhole’s commitment to humanity, and how he has, at different times through various capacities, impacted the people he leads, cuts him out as “a light that cannot be hidden.”

“We appreciate you and all you have done and what you represent to the people of Edo state and all Nigerians. We wish you many more years of fruitful service to humanity,” he added.

