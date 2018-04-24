Obi Okeke, See Nigerian Guy Who Helped Gucci Mane Buy N216m Ferrari — Nigeria Today

Obi Okeke, See Nigerian Guy Who Helped Gucci Mane Buy N216m Ferrari

Obi Okeke Buys Gucci Mane’s N216m Ferrari. The US Rapper is The First owner of The Ferrari 812 Superfast, and Nigeria’s Obi Okeke made that possible.

This super post – Obi Okeke, See Nigerian Guy Who Helped Gucci Mane Buy N216m Ferrari appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

