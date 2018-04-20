 Obiano renews tenure Of LG chairmen — Nigeria Today
Obiano renews tenure Of LG chairmen

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has renewed the tenure of transition committee chairmen in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state for another three months. DAILY POST gathered that it would be the fourth time the governor is renewing the tenure of the council bosses for three months each in the past two […]

