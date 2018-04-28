 Obiligbo Brothers, others storm Onitsha for Legend Real Deal experience - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obiligbo Brothers, others storm Onitsha for Legend Real Deal experience – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Obiligbo Brothers, others storm Onitsha for Legend Real Deal experience
Guardian (blog)
The commercial city of Onitsha will come alive on Suday, as Legend Extra Stout is set to bring its Real Deal Experience to the commercial city. This fun event is coming on the heels of the hugely successful one recently held in Aba and will give

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.