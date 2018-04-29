OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor — Nigeria Today

OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor

Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has berated former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida for advising incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking a second term in office. He said both past leaders were only against Buhari’s anti-corruption. Ganduje both past leaders to leave Buhari alone to continue his good works, adding that […]

The post OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

