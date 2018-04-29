 OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor — Nigeria Today
OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has berated former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida for advising incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking a second term in office. He said both past leaders were only against Buhari’s anti-corruption. Ganduje both past leaders to leave Buhari alone to continue his good works, adding that […]

The post OBJ, IBB Against Buhari Over War On Graft – Kano Governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

